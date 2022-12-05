James M. Link

James Michael "Mickey" Link, 75, of Yantis, Texas went to his heavenly home on the morning of November 27, 2022. Mickey was born on July 9, 1947, to parents James and Roselle (Manard) Link in Hannibal, Missouri.
He attended McCooey High School in Hannibal, Mo., graduating in 1965. He attended Northeast Missouri State (Truman University) in Kirksville before transferring to Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., where he earned his accounting and mathematics degree, graduating in 1972.
Mickey served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. He met and married the love of his life, Ann Maris on May 14, 1994. They have 3 wonderful children. Mickey moved to Arlington, TX. in 1972 to begin his career with Texas Industries (TXI) as a staff accountant and retired as Vice President, Comptroller in 2012.
Upon retiring, he and Ann moved to Yantis to live on the lake and golf course. Mickey loved golf and took on a new hobby, fishing. Besides his hobbies, Mickey joined a number of friends in 2016 to form an investment group to purchase The Links at Land's End, a golf course in East Texas. He sat on the board for the club and was the CFO. As he has done with every project he's been involved in, he lent leadership and guidance to the entire staff. With his financial acuity and attention to detail he improved all aspects of the club. Thanks to Mickey, the club now enjoys high state rankings for clubs that the public can play.
Mickey is preceded by his parents James William and Roselle Virginia Link.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 28 years, Ann Link; 3 children Kimberly Link Smith, husband Charles of Dallas, Cheryl Watkins, husband Dale of Ben Wheeler and Troy Maris of Dallas; 5 siblings John Joseph "Jodie" Link, Kitty Link, fiancé Gil Crowell, Rennie Link, wife Molly, Daniel Link, partner Ralph Lopez, and Dana Link; brother-in-law Don Moore, wife Marsha of McKinney; 5 grandchildren Charlie Smith, Emily Cravens, husband Taylor, Faith Watkins, Dale Watkins Jr., and Hannah Watkins; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Links of Land's End Pavilion at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of James Link to: Safe Haven Animal Rescue of East Texas; SHARET.org; Folds of Honor; Lake Country Neighbors Scholarship Fund.
