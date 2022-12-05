James M. Link

James Michael "Mickey" Link, 75, of Yantis, Texas went to his heavenly home on the morning of November 27, 2022. Mickey was born on July 9, 1947, to parents James and Roselle (Manard) Link in Hannibal, Missouri.

He attended McCooey High School in Hannibal, Mo., graduating in 1965. He attended Northeast Missouri State (Truman University) in Kirksville before transferring to Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., where he earned his accounting and mathematics degree, graduating in 1972.

