James "Jim" Leon Sparks, 77, of Palmyra, passed away at 7:47 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday March 26, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Service in Palmyra, MO.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday March 26, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel.
Jim was born August 7, 1943, in Hannibal, MO to Leon Elmo and Mary Louise Taylor Sparks. He was married to Susan Ann Cramer on June 26, 1982 in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on November 3, 2018.
Survivors include his Daughter, Cindy (Larry) Tharp of Hannibal, MO, Jeff (Angie) Sparks of Hannibal, Chris (Rhonda) Warning of Quincy, IL, Joe (Amanda) Warning of Quincy, IL; special friends Larry Lewis, Larry Monroe, and Gary Cook; 8 grandchildren Lindsey, Landon, Kane, Kara, Elizabeth, Chloe, Talea, and Sophie; 9 great grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bruce Sparks.
Professionally Jim was a Machinist and Supervisor for Gardner Denver for over 40 years, retiring on July 31, 2008.
He was a member of Jackson Park Golf Club and could often be found on the green playing a round. As a very meticulous guy he took pride in his yard and the work it took to keep it nice. Jim was a proud sponsor for AA and also enjoyed pontoon boating and fishing with friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to NEMO Humane Society
Honorary pallbearers will be his friends Larry Lewis, Larry Monroe, and Gary Cook.
