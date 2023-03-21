James K. Smith

James "Jim" K. Smith, 82, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:39 PM, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 1:30PM, Friday, March 24, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Jim's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the funeral home.
Jim was born August 19, 1940, in Hannibal, MO to Charles Leslie Smith and Naomi Louisa Hinch Smith.
He was married to Carol Sue Freeman in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on January 8, 2006.
Survivors include his four children, Mike Smith (Donna), John Smith (Jennie), Alice Smith (Troy) and Kim Smith (Steve) all of Hannibal, MO; his brother, Leslie Smith (Cindy); his three sisters, Georgia Short (Luke) of Hannibal, Vicki Harris (Danny) of Hull, IL, and Gloria Blackwell (Jerry) of Boody, IL; nine grandchildren, Jessica Lemons (Jerry), Cassandra Johnston (John), Kristin Smith, Mary Davis (Dennis Resor), Brandon Inman, Billy Inman, Heather Hubbard (Devan), Logan Smith (Gloria), and Joshua Smith; and 11 great grandchildren, Charger Lemons, Daytona Lemons, Daemon Lemons, Brenton Johnston, Addison Johnston, Madison Resor, Wyatt Resor, Chevy Hubbard, Derik Hubbard, Riley Davis, and Regan Davis; 2 sisters-in-law: Carol Smith and Relna Schroeder; one brother-in-law, Bob Freeman and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Elva Lee Smith Waters Campbell, Mary Smith Paxton, and Carolyn Smith; and one brother, Perry Smith.
Professionally, Jim retired from Buckhorn Rubber after 25 years of service working in maintenance.
Jim was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed his time camping, hunting, and fishing. Jim also enjoyed playing cards and bowling. Most of all, he cherished his time spent with his friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Mike Smith, John Smith, Devan Hubbard, Jerry Lemons, Dennis Resor, and Logan Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Troy Yohn, Billy Inman, Brandon Inman, and John Johnston.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or to the Hannibal Nutrition Center.
