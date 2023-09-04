James “Jim” H. Atkins, 88, of Hannibal, died September 1, 2023, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Services will be at the Hydesburg United Methodist Church. Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Sheilds American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Funeral services and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., September 9, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
