James G. Lipp

James Gayle Lipp, 75, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Columbia, MO with his family by his side. Jim was born October 7, 1946, in Hannibal, MO to Murl and Lucille Lipp, who preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Joy Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand View Burial Park. Visitation celebrating Jim's life will be held 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Jim had a life-long love of horses and cattle. His family and friends loved the stories he would talk about his time working on the farm and showing horses and Shorthorn cattle. Jim was also a fan of the STL Cardinals, MU Tigers and gospel and bluegrass music.
Jim leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Yvonne. Together, they have 2 sons, Kevin Lipp and Randi Lipp (Andrea) and a daughter, Sara Dexheimer (Billy), 6 grandchildren: Mindy Humphrey (Jake), Kurtis, Dugan and Ashlyn Lipp and Elizabeth and Maggie Dexheimer. Jim is also survived by his brother, Brent Lipp and sister, Evelyn Yowell.
Jim always made people smile with his unique sense of humor and outlandish stories. In his younger years, when he wasn’t helping on the farm, you’d see him tap dancing and performing on the riverboats in Hannibal.
For many years he and Yvonne were avid campers and members of the state and local chapters of the Good Sam Clubs. They loved camping in their RV all over the state and country. Jim and Yvonne were also youth group sponsors for many years with First Christian Church in Hannibal.
Pallbearers include Dugan Lipp, Kurtis Lipp, Jake Humphrey, Devin Whaley, Kenny Boswell and Jeff Birdsong.
As a fitting tribute to his 28 years working for the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, the family is requesting any memorials be made as a contribution to a memorial bench in Jim’s name for one of Hannibal’s local parks.
