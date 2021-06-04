James F. Bueter

James Francis Bueter of Santa Fe, Missouri passed on May 22, 2021 at Pin Oaks Nursing Home in Mexico, Missouri after treatment at the VA hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Jim was born on November 22, 1938 in Hannibal, Missouri. His parents were Mary Nell Spalding and William P. Bueter of Spalding.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Smith and grandson, Joseph Cale Smith of San Antonio, Texas, a brother, Thomas (Joyce Jennings) of Prescott, AZ, a sister, Rose Anne Papke of Wauwatosa, WI, and his ex-wife Brenda Crystal Bueter of San Antonio and 12 nieces and nephews: Christopher, Peter, Nicholas, Gregory, William and Carl Bueter and Alex Papke and nieces: Crystal Erickson, Terry Halverson, Tracy Blankenship, Leslie Bueter and Joan Papke.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Jane Hill and Maxine Smith, his parents, an infant son, Thomas, an adult son, Joseph Wayne, a sister, Mary Sterling and a brother, John Spalding Bueter.
At age 4, Jim started at Spalding Grade School as a way to keep the school from closing due to low enrollment. After rescuing the school twice, Jim graduated to Center High school for two years and finished his education at Hannibal High School where he was president of the FFA. He joined the Marines, stationed in Hawaii in construction engineering, roads, military bases. Returning to the Hannibal region he traded his FFA jacket and tractor for bulldozers, cranes and a Manitowoc vest. As an operating engineer, he traveled to other parts of the country, but around Hannibal he was a crane operator on Clarence Cannon Dam, the removal of the grain elevators and the building of Highway 79. In 2021, he would have served 60 years as a member of operating engineers local 513 in St. Louis.
In retirement, he enjoyed traveling America first getting his CDL and traveling I-80, Canada, Mexico and the rest of U.S. One of his favorite stories was delivering nickels from the mint in Philadelphia and delivering them to Fort Knox. First surprise to him was after he signed the documents at the mint, he asked for the lock and they replied it’s your responsibility. The second surprise is they unloaded the nickels with a pallet loader. As he watched the torn coin bags he thought there will have to be coins left in the truck, third surprise, only $1.80. In complete retirement he traveled America in the red van. His photos include trips from California to Maine and state of Washington to Key West and all points in between, all with stories of those he met. Jim was a great story teller. His family welcomes you to share stories at the service.
The family welcomes you to share stories at the service. Family hosted visitation will be at South Fork Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 5 at 10:00 am followed by a service officiated by Pastor John Grimmett at 11:00 am. The Honor Guard will be held after the service.
Memorials can be sent to South Fork Presbyterian Church Or the Ralls County Historical Society, In Care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, PO Box 427, Perry, MO for a historical sign for Spalding, MO.