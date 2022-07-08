James E. Spalding

James E. (Jim) Spalding, 90, formerly of Monroe City, Mo., passed away at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, while under hospice care at Bickford in Quincy.
Jim requested to be cremated and a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Monroe City. Father Greg Oligschlaeger will officiate. Burial will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Monroe City.
Friends and Family are invited to Jim's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9-10 a.m. at the church before Mass.
The family invites you to join them for a meal/celebration of life to be held at the KC Hall after the burial.
Jim was born January 24, 1932, on the elevator at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hannibal, Mo. He was the second son of Edward C. and Anna Mae (Yates) Spalding of Monroe City.
Growing up Jim had a paper route that covered half of Monroe City. He was a boy scout and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Jim was a graduate of Holy Rosary Catholic High School, class of 1949. During high school years he played the trumpet having to walk to the public high school for music class. Sometimes the walk back to school was interrupted by a game of 8 ball at Whit Watson's pool hall.
He graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy with a bachelor's degree in pharmacy in St. Louis in 1953. After passing his state boards he served his country in the U.S. Army for 2 years. Jim was privileged to be a part of the Great River Honor Flight #39 on Sept. 22, 2016.
He married his college sweetheart JoAnne Bruseke on May 31, 1954, in Springfield, Ill., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Returning to Monroe City he worked as a pharmacist at Spalding Pharmacy until his father retired. Jim and JoAnne bought the store in 1961. They sold the store in 1984. Spalding Pharmacy had been a family business for 75 years. Jim was highly sought after as a relief pharmacist for the area communities.
During his years in Monroe City, Jim was the Chairman of the 1957 MC Centennial Committee. He served on the Holy Rosary Church Board. He was active with PTO, Lions Club, Jaycees, and the M.O.V.E. organization that was to attract business and grow Monroe City. He also served as the President of St. Elizabeth Hospital Board in Hannibal, MO.
Jim is survived by four children, Julie Leake of Monroe City; Jane (Keith) Crowe of Hunnewell, Mo.; James E. (Diana) Spalding Jr. of Olathe, Kansas; Joni (Steve) Karr of Talkeetna, Ark. Grandchildren include Emily King, Valerie (Chris) Caldwell, Nik (Lisa) Schroff, Emily Leake, Aaron Crowe (Tonya Griffith), Adam (Jamie) Crowe, Adair (Alyssa) Crowe, Lauren (David) Spataro, Karen (Scott) Hannaford, Matt Karr and Charlie Karr; several great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John (Jack) F. Spalding, Dr. Joseph (Jerry) D. Spalding, two sisters-in-laws, Mary Spalding and Mary Jeanne Wochner, and one brother-in-law, Joe Wochner.
After moving to Arizona, Jim, as a licensed pharmacist was required to take the Arizona Pharmacy law test and was surprised to see recruiters waiting in the hall to hire those leaving the test site. Jim started working for ABCO, a large grocery chain, most of which had pharmacies. He was asked and started a new pharmacy at the ABCO store in Surprise, Ariz. He retired from there only to be kept busy relieving other pharmacists a few days at a time. Then Costco lured him away for part-time work beyond retirement years, finally retiring in 2004.
Jim was active in the men's woodworking group while in Arizona. He volunteered as an usher at the Sundome which attracted the most famous celebrity acts of the time. He also ushered at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City.
He enjoyed the Story Writing Group at the Sun City library and formed many friendships there. He was a member of the Missouri Club and enjoyed many bridge and dominos games with other Missouri couples.
Jim will be remembered as a thoughtful, helpful, polite, organized, fun loving, always smiling, no worries, and never-in-a-hurry person. He enjoyed his time spent with family and friends. Hobbies included woodworking, picture and movie taking, and keeping up with the latest technology.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic School or Monroe City Nutrition Center.
Online condolences may be made, and video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellLifeCelebrationhome.com
