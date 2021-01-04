James E. "Jimmy" Hudson

James “Jimmy” E. Hudson, 74 of Hannibal, Mo., passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Mo.
Jimmy was born on February 7, 1946 in Hannibal, MO to Kenneth Edward Hudson and Evelyn Mae Bush Hudson.
Jimmy was previously married to Sharon Kay Hobbs. She survives. He later married Sandra “Sandy” J. Pearson. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2004.
Jimmy was also preceded in death by his mother and his stepson, Jerry Wayne Huss.
Survivors include his father, Kenneth Edward Hudson of Hannibal, Mo.; three children: Kimberly K. Hudson Inlow (Randy) of Frankford, Mo., James Scott Hudson of New London, Mo. and Matthew Edward Hudson (Brooke Allison)of Palmyra, Mo.; one step-son, Richard Vavra (Joy) of Hannibal, Mo.; three brothers: Robert Eugene Hudson (Linda) of New London, Mo., Ronald Wayne Hudson of New London, Mo. and Kenneth Ray Hudson (Stella) of Hannibal, Mo.; one sister, Juanita Ann Allen (Gary) of Palmyra, Mo.; four grandchildren: Eric Wayne Inlow, Jayme LeAnn Hudson, Reese Kathleen Hudson and Maxwell Edward Hudson; two great grandchildren: Jake Wallace Reynolds and Oliver Wayne Inlow; one expectant great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Jimmy was a farmer. He loved being on the farm and raised row crops and was a dairy farmer for many years. Many will also remember Jimmy working at the Apple Auto Parts Store, a position he held for several years and enjoyed.
The farm was Jimmy’s life, he enjoyed each morning meeting at his father’s house for coffee and to visit with whomever happened to drop by. He also liked to ride the tractor on the farm and when he wasn’t riding his John Deere he also took pleasure in working on the tractors. A loving father and grandfather, Jimmy also enjoyed spending time with his family whenever he could. Green Bay Packers football, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and old-time country music were also a few of Jimmy’s favorites. Most of all he cherished the moments he shared with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barnes Jewish Hospital.
