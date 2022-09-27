James E. "Butch" Miller, 89, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 9:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Luther Manor Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Grand View Burial Park. Bro. Larry Taylor will officiate. Full military honors will be provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55.
Visitation celebrating Butch's life will be held from 10 a.m. until time of the service at Grand View Burial Park.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Butch was born on Feb. 23, 1933, in Hannibal, Mo., the son of Loren and Fern (McDonald) Miller.
He was united in marriage to Shirley Campfield on June 6, 1954, in Hannibal, Mo. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2019.
Survivors include his children; Mike Miller (Ann) of Hannibal, Mo., Vicki McLain of Hannibal, Mo., Brian Miller (Mary) of Hannibal, Mo., Lauri Britt (Darrell) of New London, Mo. and Wendi Miller of Hannibal, Mo.; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Miller (Connie) of Hannibal, Mo.; sister-in-law, Patsy Miller of Hannibal, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his siblings, The Rev. William Miller, Carolyn Meyer, Robert Miller and Carl Miller; and grandson, Eric Miller on June 30, 2021.
Butch attended Rensselaer High School and went on to honorably serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He served as Staff Sgt. from 1953 to 1955 in the Company M 148th Infantry Regiment.
In his younger years, Butch drove a milk truck and later worked as a security guard for American Cyanamid.
Butch was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, was the caretaker and mowed the grass. One could often find him outside tinkering in his garage or mowing grass during the mowing season. Butch and Shirley spent numerous hours on the search for that special car to add to her Hot Wheels collection. He enjoyed playing Solitaire and watching television, with Me TV, M.A.S.H. and Andy Griffith being his favorites. His family and friends will always remember his legacy as a funny man who was always telling jokes and saying rhymes. Butch was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle that was devoted to serving the Lord. He will surely be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
