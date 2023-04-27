James Donald “Jim” Marshall of DeBary, Florida passed away on April 16, 2023. He was born on December 4, 1933, in Hannibal, Missouri and grew up attending schools there.

Following high school, Jim was drafted into the army and served in New Jersey, Hawaii and Fort Knox. His final career was serving in the Illinois National Guard and became Illinois State Maintenance Officer, retiring as a Colonel in 1990.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.