James Donald “Jim” Marshall of DeBary, Florida passed away on April 16, 2023. He was born on December 4, 1933, in Hannibal, Missouri and grew up attending schools there.
Following high school, Jim was drafted into the army and served in New Jersey, Hawaii and Fort Knox. His final career was serving in the Illinois National Guard and became Illinois State Maintenance Officer, retiring as a Colonel in 1990.
Jim married Shirley McIntyre, also of Hannibal, in 1954. They raised their 5 children in Auburn, Illinois. Jim was very active in the community, coaching summer baseball, serving years as a devoted Rotarian and serving for 19 years as a school board member for the Auburn School District.
Jim started playing golf from the time he worked as a young caddie during his school years. He became a multi-year champion at Edgewood Country Club in Auburn. Retiring to DeBary, Florida, gave Jim more time to play golf and travel with friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his children, Susan, Cathy, David, Terri and Daniel.
Celebration of Life services will be held in Auburn, Illinois on June 3, 2023.
