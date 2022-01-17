James "Jim" D White, 76, of New London, Mo., died January 15, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. Graveside and burial services will be Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Gorin Community Cemetery in Gorin, Mo. Full military honors by Emmett J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will at the funeral home at 4:30 PM. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
New London, Mo.
