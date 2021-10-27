James D. McAfee

James Douglas McAfee, 46, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 4:01 PM, Monday, October 25, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to James' Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, November 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family requests that those attending wear a clothing item or something from their service club in remembrance of James.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
James was born July 19, 1975, in Hannibal, Missouri to Ronald Wayne McAfee and Carolyn S. Sinclair McAfee Quinn.
Survivors include his father, Ronald Wayne McAfee of LaGrange, Missouri; his mother, Carolyn S. Quinn (James) of New Melle, Missouri; 4 children, Dakota McAfee (Jewel) of Queen City, Missouri, Morgan McAfee of Kirksville, Missouri, Anthony "Tony" Wayne McAfee of Hannibal, Missouri and Chloe Lynn-Alyse Davis of Odessa, Missouri; fiancé, Stefanie Davis; 2 brothers, Charles Jeffrey McAfee of Hannibal, Missouri and Kyle Wayne McAfee (April) of LaGrange, Missouri; 1 sister, Barbara Eisenberg (Jerrod) of Lewistown, Missouri; 1 stepbrother, James D. Quinn (Beverly) of O'Fallon, Missouri; 2 grandchildren, Connor and Fox McAfee; 1 grandmother, Lola Sinclair; 1 step grandmother, Bonnie Sinclair; and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his grandfather, J.D. Sinclair; and grandparents, Charles McAfee, Jr. and Beverly Elaine McAfee Holland.
James worked professionally as a truck driver for Bleigh Ready Mix and also at Pizza Hut. He was a Christian by faith. He was also very patriotic and a devoted member of the Hannibal Jaycees and Hannibal Elks Lodge. James loved to support and volunteer within his community. An avid outdoorsman, James loved to go fishing the Mississippi River, hiking, camping and geo cashing. Being the Renaissance Man that he was, James made wine, homemade butter and was generally a jack of all trades. He was a great cook, specializing in pulled pork, fried green tomatoes and biscuits and gravy. Of Irish and Scottish heritage, James naturally loved all shades of green and was a jovial character. Spending time with family and friends was most important in James' life and he will be forever missed by those he held dear.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Powell, Morgan McAfee, Dakota McAfee, Tony McAfee, Kyle McAfee, Jeff McAfee, Craig Miller and Travis Givan.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
