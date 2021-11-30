James C. Flowers, 90, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:17 AM, Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 3, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Scott Hawes will officiate.
Burial with full military honors by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
James was born May 15, 1931, in Center, Missouri to Henry Flowers and Laura Mabel Gunn Flowers.
James was married to Wanda S. Brothers Flowers on November 18, 1966 in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his 2 children, James Leon Flowers (Angela) of Taylor, Missouri and Stacy Benning (Guy) of New London, Missouri; 3 stepchidlren, Terri Sawyer of Hannibal, Missouri, Mark Rouse (Alice) of Hannibal, Missouri and Dennis Rouse (Beth) of Palmyra, Missouri; 2 brothers, John Flowers (Goldie) of Center, Missouri and Jerry Flowers of Perry, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, Sonia, Travis, Jason, Justin, Brandon, Tyler, Kayla, Noah, Jacob and Abigail; numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers; and 4 sisters.
Professionally, James worked at Black Thunder Boats, retiring as Deck Rigger. He was a Christian, by faith. James loved being out in nature, and was climbing trees at 80 years old, just to give them a trim. He enjoyed walking the lighthouse stairs and visiting the Riverfront. James was talented with his hands and not one to sit still, cutting wood and tinkering and working on old cars and lawn mowers. James cherished his family and will be deeply missed by his many loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Rouse, Austin Gower, Jamie Pipkin, Noah Sawyer, Austin Wilson and Tyler Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Camron Story, Caleb Flowers and Korbin Bunfill.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.