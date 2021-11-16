James A. Smith, Jr.

James A. "Pumpkin" Smith, Jr.,67, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 12:12 PM, Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Sunshine Home Care in Winfield, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Minnie Smith will officiate.
Burial with full military honors by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in New London, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
James was born October 28, 1954, in Hannibal, Missouri to James A. Smith, Sr. and Hazel R. Letcher Smith.
Survivors include his mother, Hazel of Hannibal, Missouri;1 brother, Christopher Smith of Oceanside, California; 1 sister, Candy Weems of Hannibal, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Jason Smith, Erica Green, Laela Williams (Justin), Victor Weems (Iesha), Kegan Smith and Dakota Smith; and a host of great nieces and great nephews.
James was preceded in death by his father and grandmother, Aura B. Letcher.
James served his country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He always enjoyed his coffee, taking walks and staying active with his hands. James will be forever missed by his cherished loved ones.
James was a Christian, by faith.
Pallbearers will be John Perkins, Chris Smith, Justin Williams, Harry Perkins, Pat Lewis and Sam Letcher.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
