James A. Sims

James "Jim" Allen Sims, 73, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 8:29 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Father Matthew Flatley will officiate. Full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo.
Friends and family are invited to Jim's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Jim was born July 30, 1947, in Hannibal, Mo., to Pink Dudley Sims and Vella Irene Jacobs Sims.
He was married to Donna Wienhoff on November 16, 1968 in Hannibal, Mo. She survives.
Other survivors include his three sons, Doug Sims (Stephani) of Hannibal, Mo., David Sims (Elise) of Stilwell, Kans., and Danny Sims (Mary) of Monroe City, Mo.; one daughter, Jeannie Hoff (Kevin) of Columbia, Mo.; 12 grandchildren,, Christopher Sims, Jacob Sims, Caley Kegley, Jaqueline Sims, Kristian Reed, Kayla Waters, Lexi Sims, Laci Sims, Kimberly Sims, Allie Hoff, Dalton Hoff and Brody Hoff; numerous great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Donald Sims, Larry Sims, Gary Sims and Lester Sims; and two sisters, Joyce Shinn and Mary Thompson.
Jim was a graduate of Hannibal High School Class of 1965.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army in Korea from 1966 to 1968.
Jim began his professional career working for the Wabash and Norfolk and Western Railroads. He later worked for the Independent Service Company, working in all positions and retiring after 38 years from the shipping department.
In his younger years Jim enjoyed riding motorcycles and trail riding in the jeep with his sons. He loved trivia and enjoyed playing trivia games. Jim was passionate about working and being a good provider for his family. Vacations to Colorado and the mountains in Wyoming were a few of Jim's favorites.
Jim was a member of the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 and enjoyed spending time with his friends there.
Jim was recently baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association.
