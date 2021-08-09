James A. Schmidt

James “Jim” A. Schmidt, 73, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:22 PM, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the time of services, Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
James was born August 18, 1947, in Merced, CA to Charles Schmidt, Jr. and Helen Louise Crim Schmidt Creech.
Other survivors include 4 children, Katy Ward (Chris Douse) of Hannibal, MO, Diana Hines of Hannibal, MO, Jaime Lubke (Bud) of Palmyra, MO, Lara Ledbetter (Patrick), of Hannibal, MO, 2 sisters, Frances Wilson of Kempner, TX, Anna King Schmidt of Appleton, MO and 1 brother Bob Schmidt (Shirley) of Hannibal, MO. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Tara, Troy, Mikey, Michelle, Brittanie, Casey, Kyle, Bo, Christian, Jathan, Ethan and Haiely, 14 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, William “Bill” Schmidt, an infant sister, Tessa Schmidt, his son in law, Mike Hines, 1 niece, Helen “Sissy” Ledbetter and 1 aunt, Lillian Riepe.
Professionally Jim was a surgical care custodian for over 30 years having worked at both Hannibal Regional Hospital and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Jim loved to work. When he was not at his regular 9 to 5 job, Jim was usually mowing grass or splitting wood. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Coffee breaks at Ayerco, old westerns on TV and watching a variety of cooking shows were a few of Jim’s favorites. Jim was also a talented gardener, usually putting out a large garden of tomatoes, peppers and other vegetables. Most of all Jim cherished the moments he shared with his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Mikey Hines, Troy Lane, Bo Charlton, Bud Lubke, Russell Smith and Patrick Ledbetter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christian, Ethan, Jathan, Little Russell, Drake and Michael.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.