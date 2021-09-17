James A. Peery

James Adrian Peery, 72, Hannibal, MO passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Harry S Truman Community Living Center in Columbia, MO.
James was born on March 31, 1949 in Fulton, MO the son of Earl and Pauline (O’Neal) Peery who preceded him in death. In 1966, he was united in marriage to Connie Harris Peery who preceded him in death on December 17, 1997. Jim was a Sergeant in the US Army, serving in the Vietnam War in the 168th Combat Engineer Battalion. He worked as a finance and insurance consultant for various car dealerships over the years. After retirement, he enjoyed watching the St Louis Cardinals, boating and spending time with his family.
Survivors include: one daughter, Carrie Fogle (Bubby) of Hannibal, MO; two sons, Tim Faust of Fulton, MO and Gary Faust of Columbia, MO; one brother, Charlie Peery (Shirley) of Fulton, MO; one sister, Carol David (Gene) of Fulton, MO; four grandchildren, Cannon Fogle, Aaron Fogle (Laura), Kelsey Fogle (Justin Jasenowski) and Emilie Faust (Tristan) and two great-grandchildren, Riley Jasenowski and Aria Jasenowski; one sister-in-law, Cathy Harris; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer Peery, Donald Peery and David Peery and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Irvin and Renelda Harris.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Debo Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Haldeman officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Fulton, MO.
Pallbearers will be, Cannon Fogle, Aaron Fogle, Justin Jasenowski, Bob Peery and Kevin David.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Debo Funeral Home, 833 Court St, Fulton, MO 65251.
