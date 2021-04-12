James A. "Jim" Hornbostel

James (Jim or Jimmy) Alan Hornbostel, 51, of Monroe City, MO passed away April 7, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, Raytown, Missouri. Visitation will be held at 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 also at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, Raytown, Missouri. A local celebration of life, open to the public, will be held at Sportsman’s Bar May 1, 2021 starting at noon.
Jim was born in Kansas City, KS on December 28, 1969. He was baptized at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on January 25, 1970 by his grandfather, Rev. Alvin Hornbostel. He graduated from Lutheran High School in Kansas City, MO in 1987. Jim continued his education by participating in DECA and graduating from Kansas City Kansas Community College in 1990, with an Associates degree in Marketing. With this background, Jim enjoyed new challenges with many different job opportunities over the years, but he was a true Salesman. Jim utilized this creativity as he explored various positions in sales of Harley Davidson motorcycles and bartending, just to name a few. Most recently he worked for City Limits Harley Davidson and Sportsman’s Bar.
Jim enjoyed barbecuing, music, refinishing furniture, and riding motorcycles. His greatest passion was training others in sales and finance. His greatest pleasure was watching his employees excel and succeed. Jim was loved by many including work and personal relationships. Jimmy’s last gift was to donate organs so that others could carry on.
Jim is survived by his mother Susan Loehr, father John Hornbostel, stepfather Wayne Loehr, children Allie Hornbostel and Austin Hornbostel, his partner Saskia Griffin and her children Kaleb, Bella and Jayde, siblings Tom Hornbostel (Nancy) and Lisa Franiuk (Paul)