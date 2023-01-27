Jacquelyn “Jackie” Johnston, 78, of Union, Mo., formerly of Palmyra, Mo., died January 26, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Life celebration will be from 5 to 7 p.m., January 31, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo.
Trending Now
-
Arrest made in connection with Hannibal man's death
-
Former Ralls County woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2 million from company
-
Long-time Hannibal Clinic doctor to retire
-
Rally Cats: Bowling Green tops nation in scoring average
-
B Elite Performing Arts dance studio is culmination of a lifelong dream
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.