Jacqueline Schnelle

Jacqueline "Jackie" Schnelle, 92, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Jackie's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jackie was born July 5, 1930, in Paris, France to Marcel Trigodet and Reneé Pie Trigodet Scott.
She was married to Marion R. Schnelle on July 17, 1949, at Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on January 6, 1999.
Survivors include her four children, Cecil Schnelle of Hannibal, MO, Danny Schnelle (Ellen) of Topeka, KS, Alan Schnelle (Debbie) of Batavia, IL, and Cristy Schnelle of Hannibal, MO; five grandchildren, Craig Schnelle, Chris Schnelle (Michelle), Shelby Waddell (Corey), Mackenzie Miller (Wyatt), and Jordan Schnelle (Sam); 12 great grandchildren; and special family, Marsha and Jim McNeal, and Jamie Ruggles and her daughters.
In addition to her husband, Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; and one granddaughter, Jacqué Schnelle.
Professionally, Jackie worked as a retail associate at JC Penney store in Hannibal for over 25 years.
Jackie was the ultimate volunteer and enjoyed donating her time with the Hannibal Regional Hospital Auxiliary where she contributed over 18,000 hours of volunteer time. She served as past president of the auxiliary and enjoyed working in the gift shop at the hospital, the front desk, and most recently the surgical waiting room. Jackie was also proud to have volunteered for the bingo games organized by the Auxiliary that helped raise funds for the James E. Cary Cancer Center. Jackie was also a member of the Lillian Lane King’s Daughters Circle of Hannibal.
In her free time, Jackie enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and doing embroidery work. She was well known for the beautiful tea towels she would embroidery. A loving grandmother, Jackie was very active with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She especially enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren. UNO and Words with Friends were two of her favorite games to play. Reading autobiographies and biographies, watching Wheel of Fortune, or spending time at the family river camp brought Jackie pleasure. A wonderful cook, Jackie made the best chop suey, ham pie, pork loin and homemade noodles for her family. Proud of her French heritage, Jackie loved to share French culture with her family. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Jackie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Chris Schnelle, Corey Waddell, Wyatt Miller, Colby Waddell, Cale Waddell, and Jordan Schnelle.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal Regional Hospital Auxiliary, James E. Cary Cancer Center, or to the Jacqué Schnelle Memorial Scholarship at Hannibal High School.
