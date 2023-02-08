Jacqueline LuDean Howes Foster Scarbrough, 84, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:33 AM, Monday, February 6, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Jacqueline LuDean Howes Foster Scarbrough, 84, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:33 AM, Monday, February 6, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
There will no services at this time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Jacqueline was born February 17, 1938, in Hannibal, MO to James Henry Howes and Flora Dora Young Howes.
She was first married to Christopher William Foster, Sr. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2001. She later married James Eugene Scarbrough. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2011.
Survivors include her two children, Christopher William Foster of Hannibal, MO and Jamie Foster of Hannibal, MO; and four grandchildren, Justin Foster, Jeremy Furniss, Schuyler Foster, and Makenzie Foster.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Gayle Hart.
A talented artist, Jacqueline loved to paint beautiful farm landscapes. Reading her Bible, watching old westerns on TV, and spending time with her beloved animals brought Jacqueline joy. Most of all, she cherished her family.
Jacqueline was one of the Jehovah Witness and loved sharing the Bible truths with others.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Kingdom Hall of Hannibal, MO.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
