Jacque L. Shields DeAbreu went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 30, 2023. She was born to Emery and Frances (Stanbridge) Shields on March 30, 1948, in Hannibal, Missouri. She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1966. Jacque worked in her mom’s restaurant, the Becky Thatcher Restaurant, before moving to Oakland, California. It was there she met and then married Joseph DeAbreu on December 14, 1969. Their daughter Kimberly was born in 1978.
Jacque is preceded in death by her parents Emery and Frances Shields, her husband Joseph DeAbreu, sister Cheryl Jean Ragland, nieces Allison Gorell and Gretchen Baker, and many other friends and family members. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Baldwin, husband John, and grandchildren Janelle, Evan, and Bella. She is also survived by sisters Janice Baker (Paul) and Catrine Harris, brother-in-law and wife Frank and Nancy DeAbreu, sister-in-law and husband Francie and Darrell Cooper, a close friend Gary Coppi, and many nieces and nephews: Gina, Lynelle, Christina, George Jr., David, and Michael.
