Jacqueline D. Hicks

Jacqueline "Jackie" D. Hicks, 63, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 9:07pm, Monday, May 23, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial with full military honors by Emmett J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in New London, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Jacqueline's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Jackie was born November 8, 1958, in Louisiana, Mo., to Robert Claxton and Evelyn Stevenson Claxton Perkins.
Jackie was previously married to Luke Hicks Jr. of Sumter, S.C. He survives as a retired E-7 Veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include her two children, Anthony Quinston Hicks (Crystal) of Columbia, South Carolina, Mirisa Mechelle Hicks of Charleston, South Carolina; two brothers, Robert Wayne "Bud" Stevenson of New London, Missouri, Steven L. Perkins of Bolingbrook, Illinois; two sisters, Kathleen Claxton of Columbia, Missouri and Paula Stevenson of Columbia, Missouri; her grandson, Jaxx Skylar Hicks; three nieces, Tanika Coleman, Tiffany Coleman-Dade and Elissa Perkins and two nephews, TeNeil Stevenson and Grant Perkins.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, Harry Perkins.
Jackie was a graduate of Mark Twain High School in Ralls County, Mo.
She later proudly served her country as a member of the United States Army.
Professionally for many years, Jackie worked as a supply and logistics specialist for the U.S. Army. After leaving the Service, Jackie continued to work for the Federal Government as a GS-6 Logistics Supervisor until her retirement.
Away from work, Jackie loved to listen to music with R&B legend, Barry White being one of her all-time favorites. As a talented cook, Jackie made the best homecooked meals for her family with meatloaf and mashed potatoes being one of her specialties in addition to spaghetti.
When Jackie was looking to treat herself, she usually made a visit to Wendy’s for her favorite, a Wendy’s single with cheese, a chili and an ice-cold Mountain Dew. Most of all, Jackie cherished her faith and her family. She could often be found reading her Bible in her free time and she always looked forward to the moments she could share with her children and loved ones.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
