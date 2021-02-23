Jacqueline Carol McElroy, 81, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 5:32 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. Pastor Lindell Robbins will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Jacqueline's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the visitation or funeral services, please wear a mask and practice all COVID-19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
The funeral service will be live-streamed through the James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Follow the link on our Tribute Wall or go to https://my.gather.app/remember/jacqueline-mcelroy. The live stream will start shortly before the service begins.
Jacqueline was born March 29, 1939, in Columbia, Mo., to Harry Dean Turner and Margaret Divers.
She was married to Hellmuth Ulyesses McElroy, Jr. on September 19, 1959 at Helping Hand Baptist Church in Hannibal, Mo. He survives.
Also surviving are two children, June McElroy of Columbia, Mo., and Gailya McElroy Scott (Mel) of Mableton, Ga.; seven stepchildren, Curtis, Stanley, David and Dwight Patterson, and Pam, Renee and Stephanie Gardner; one nephew, James Crockett, Jr.; one niece, Trudy Crockett; one great niece, Jodi Crockett; two aunts, Lillie Mae Jackson of Hannibal, Mo., and Dorothy McClendon of Kansas City, Mo.; two grandchildren, Eric McElroy (Deedra) and Christopher Bradshaw; and six great grandchildren, Michael Glasgow, Jr., Damaia Tapp, Brooklynn McElroy, Christopher Bradshaw, Jr., Terrell Bradshaw and Chase Bradshaw. Also surviving are a host of cousins and other special family members.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents; and three daughters, Cheryl McElroy, Lisa McElroy and Carol Beth McElroy.
Professionally, Jacqueline was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She began her career at Levering Hospital in Hannibal and went on to work for the State of Missouri Department of Mental Health at the Regional Center in Hannibal and at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Jacqueline also previously worked at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Away from work Jacqueline loved to travel with her family all over the United States. A history enthusiast Jacqueline liked to research her own family’s genealogy and read historical selections about Missouri Black History. Jacqueline loved her sweets, with dark chocolate and blackberry cobbler being a few of her favorites. Planning family reunions, watching her favorite TV shows and simply spending time with her family and friends were also activities that Jacqueline took pleasure in.
Jacqueline was a long-time active member of the Helping Hand Baptist Church where she formerly served as trustee and Sunday School Superintendent. She also enjoyed working with her church’s youth group, participating in a Bible study group at area nursing homes and assisting the Willow Street Christian Church with their Vacation Bible School.
Pallbearers will be Eric McElroy, Christopher Bradshaw, Robert White, Dana Kelly, Corey King and John Perkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hand Baptist Church or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.