Jacob M. Hamm

Jacob Matthew Hamm, 23 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:56 AM on Sunday October 3, 2021.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Jacob’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Arrangements for cremation after funeral services are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Jacob was born on June 24, 1998 in Columbia, MO.
He is survived by his father, Jeremy Hamm (Angela Heaston) of Quincy, IL and his mother, Rita Hamm (Chris Dietle) of Hannibal, MO.
Other survivors include his twin sister, Jordyn Hamm of Hannibal, MO, brother, Jaydon Summy (Shelby) of Quincy, IL, maternal grandmother, JoAnn Bridgman, whom he always had a special, “red head” connection with and his paternal grandparents, Debbie and Joe Hamm of Quincy, IL.
Jacob was also loved by numerous aunts and uncles on both sides of his family; Carol Tatman (Jimmie), Donna Bajkowski (Dan), John Bridgman (Shelly), Karen Sanchez (Ivan), Kyle Bridgman (Sue), Vicki Hildebrand (Steve), Jamie Hamm (Kim), Michelle Hoing (Keith) and Rosanne Hamm (Randy) and many cousins.
Jacob worked with his uncle, John “UNC”, as Jake would call him at Bridgman Asphalt. He also helped his father with his mowing and landscaping business.
Jacob liked to make others laugh. He loved to spend time with his friends. He was always the life of the party. He had a great group of friends that will truly miss his shenanigans. Patriots football, country music and a cold Busch Light Beer were also a few of Jacob’s favorites. Most of all Jacob cherished his family and friends and he always looked forward to the moments they shared together.
We are all saddened that Jacob’s life was cut short - but he lived it the way he wanted. Rest easy-we will see you again Buddy!
Honorary pallbearers will be Jaydon Summy, Bubba (James) Tatman, Landon Leake, Will Macfarlane, Morgan Miller, Noah Baker and Zak Ogden.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jacob’s good friend, Miguel for Miguel’s son to the Fund for Miguel Mendez II in care of Donald McIntosh. Memorial contributions may also be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.