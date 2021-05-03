Jackson R. Teague

Jackson Ryan Teague, 18 months old of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:43 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at St. Louis Children's Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Funeral services will be held 12 o'clock noon Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev C.M. Cole and Pastor Brandon Brosi will officiate.
Visitation celebrating Jackson's life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Jackson was born on October 14, 2019, in Hannibal, MO the son of Zachary Teague and Brittany Humphrey.
Survivors include his parents of the home; sister, Kenzie Louise Teague of the home; grandparents, Stephanie Hays of Hannibal, MO, Glenda Winner of Hannibal, MO, JoAnne Armstrong of Hannibal, MO, Bobbie and Joanie Wintjen of Berry, IL, Delbert Humphrey of Hannibal, MO and Sonya Cramlett of Quincy IL; aunts and uncles, Adam Hays, Anna Sweet, Lanie, Sweet, Chris Humphrey (Regina), Nikki Humphrey, Beth Humphrey and Emily Humphrey; numerous great aunts, uncles, cousins and people who followed him through his journey. Jackson was soon to be a big brother later this winter.
Jackson was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ryan Sweet; great grandfather, Ron Sweet; great-great grandfather, Glen Little; great grandmother, Regina Mitchell ; and great-great grandmother, Bonnie Crook
Jackson was a bundle of joy from the day he was born. Listening to music, playing his ukulele, dancing, sound effects, swimming, playing peek-a-boo and being read or sung to are just a few of things Jackson loved to do. Scooby Doo and Boss Baby were some of his favorite shows he enjoyed to watch. Even on his bad day's through his journey, Jackson always had the most precious smile on his face.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Teague, Adam Hays and Chris Humphrey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Children's Hospital, in care of the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Jackson's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com