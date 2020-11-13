Jackie A. Cosgrove, 64, of Hannibal, died Nov. 12, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Memorial service will be 10 A.M. Nov. 18, at Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the funeral home.
Updated: November 14, 2020 @ 2:54 am
