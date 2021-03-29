Jack R Sublette, 70, of Palmyra, passed away at 12:32 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Jack’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday April 1, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. Pastor Greg Mitchell will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Jack was born March 31, 1950, in Hannibal, MO to Fred and Vivian Reiff Sublette. He was married to Diane Moss on July 31, 2020 in Palmyra, MO. She survives.
Survivors include his Wife, Diane Sublette of Palmyra, MO; three children John (Deanna) Sublette, Brandon (Jessica) Sublette, and Jaime (John) Hoerr all of Palmyra; six stepchildren James Gottman of Palmyra, Kim Gottman of Hannibal, Travis (Jill) Arch of Palmyra, Kristen (Joe) Camp of Palmyra, Kelli Arch of Palmyra, Aaron Arch of Palmyra, 19 grandchildren Ottilie Sublette, Laithan, Olivia, Mallory, and Brody Sublette, Jack, Wyatt, and Ryan Hoerr, Shelby Martin, Dylan Johnson, Kacelyn Flachs, Lexi, Ross, and Collin Arch, Levi, Hannah, and Zoey Camp, Shaylee Walker and Dallas Huff; three brothers Rick (Jackie) Sublette of Palmyra, Gary “Bud” (Karyl) Sublette of Palmyra, and Roger (Marilyn) Sublette of Hannibal and his precious dog, Banjo.
Jack was preceded in death by his Parents, sister Karen Webb, nephew John Webb, brother in law Glenn Webb, and great nephew Aaron Dawson.
Jack worked as a member of the “Bridge Gang” for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. These were the rough and tumble guys that maintained the bridges on train routes. Jack had a great love of the outdoors. He was CEO of the “Bottom Feeder Boys”. No matter the season, Jack was outside enjoying all that nature had to offer. He could be found hunting, trapping, and fishing, but his true legacy was the time he spent teaching his grandchildren the art of the hunt. Those are the memories he held close to his heart. He was a 20-year member of the Jaycee’s and he was one of the original Founders of the Palmyra Demolition Derby.
Pallbearers will be Levi Camp, Laithan Sublette, Ross Arch, Jack Hoerr, Collin Arch, Dallas Huff, and Wyatt Hoerr.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Handicap Hunt in Monroe City or the Palmyra Assembly of God Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Hoerr and Brody Sublette.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.