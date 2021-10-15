Jack J. Binns, 81, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 1:36 PM, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Memorial Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Full military honors by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 will be conducted at the church.
Friends and Family are invited to Jack’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church.
Cremation and Memorial Services are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Jack was born April 14, 1940, in Peoria, Illinois to Gerald A. Binns and Eleanor Waterston Binns Finks.
Jack was married to Nancy Beckman on December 3, 1988, in Carmel, California. She survives.
Other Survivors include his stepdaughter, Kelly Epperson (Mark); his grandchildren, Taylor Epperson (Alyssa) and Rachel Epperson Whitley (Jacob); and his great grandchildren, Eliza Whitley, Gideon Whitley and Miriam Whitley.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his step father, Pop Finks.
Jack was in computer sales and an IBM Computer Programmer by profession and served his country in the United States Coast Guard. A Christian by faith, Jack was a devoted member of the Clover Road Christian Church. He and his mother moved to Hannibal when he was an infant. Pop Finks was a father to Jack and shared his love of golf. Jack never lost his love of golf and played each Tuesday and Thursday at Norwoods. His love of exploring the Mississippi River like Tom & Huck, was near and dear to Jack’s heart. Touring Europe after high school, as well as his time serving in the coast guard, Jack had lived in many places. His life took a turn on July 29, 1988 when he met the love of his life at his high school reunion. He and Nancy wed on December 3, 1988 in beautiful Carmel, California. They were inseparable and life took them from California to Texas, finally settling back near the River and hometown he loved of Hannibal, in October of 2011. In the 10 years they were back in Missouri, they enjoyed time with their family and experienced the birth of 3 great grandchildren. Jack loved his wife, Nancy, his family, the St. Louis Cardinals, golf, God and his country. Jack always stated that he had a great life and, in turn, his family that he would leave behind, would also have a great life, knowing him. Jack’s bright soul will be forever missed by his loved ones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack’s Golf Buddies who are encouraged to play a round of golf in Jack’s honor.
In lieu of flowers, Jack wanted those who wished, to support the lives of the unborn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Birthright of Hannibal.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
