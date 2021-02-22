Jack Gulick, 91, of Columbia, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 9:38 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at The Villa at Blue Ridge in Columbia, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will follow in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Hunnewell, Mo., with full military rites conducted by Missouri State Funeral Honors Program.
Friends and family are invited to Jack’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
If you plan on attending the funeral service, please wear a mask and practice all COVID-19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Jack was born September 8, 1929 in Shelby County, Mo., to Clarance F. and Victoria (Craven) Gulick.
Survivors include two children, Brad Gulick and Jeffrey Gulick, both of Colona, Ill.; three grandchildren, Kathleen Hay-Gulick, Brandi Jo Gulick and Erika Reyes-Gulick; and nine great-grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Victoria Renee Hay-Gulick; one great-granddaughter, Angel Marie Hurd; three brothers; two sisters; and his ex-wife, Shirley Gulick.
Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1948-1952 during the Korean War. He earned a Bronze Star Medal for his service.
Professionally, Jack was a mechanic.
Jack loved music, and especially enjoyed singing and playing his guitar. Fishing, traveling, and Chevy cars were some of his other favorite things. Jack will be remembered for his steadfast willingness to help others. More than anything, he treasured the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Elizabeth Hurd, Robert Hurd III, and Kathleen Hay-Gulick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.