Jack B. Wade

Jack Baldwin Wade passed away at age 90 on Monday, September 13th, in San Francisco, CA, after a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his wife Joan Munson Wade, and son Michael James Wade. He is survived by his daughters Barbara Wade and Judy Wade, his granddaughter Charlotte Dodd, and many loving family members and friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held at the San Francisco home of his daughter Judy Wade.
Jack was born in Hannibal, Missouri, to Arthur Rolla (AR) and Mildred Baldwin Wade. AR Wade started the Wade-Stables accounting firm, which can still be found on 6th street in Hannibal. Jack attended Mark Twain Elementary School, although he claimed to have spent more time in the principal’s office than an actual classroom. After graduating from Hannibal High School in 1949, he spent three years studying Agriculture at the University of Missouri, Columbia (a subject choice that perplexes his daughters given his utter lack of interest in how plants grow and his complete unwillingness to shovel, weed, or harvest). Wisely abandoning agriculture, Jack joined the Air Force, sparking a love of flying that would stay with him to the end.
While stationed in Great Falls, MT, he was set up on a blind date with Joan Munson, to whom he would be married for almost 60 years until her death in 2015. In 1957, Jack and Joan returned to Columbia, MO where he earned an Engineering degree from Mizzou. He began working for Republic Aviation, setting up the pilot training programs at different Air Force bases which used jets made by Republic. However, six cross-country moves in four and a half years was difficult for his growing family, and led Jack to join Lockheed in Santa Clara, CA, working on radio communication systems. The family settled in Campbell, CA, where they would stay for more than 35 years.
Although never a doting or overly-indulgent father, Jack nonetheless enthusiastically supported his children’s activities and hobbies, including their acquisition of numerous pets, even tolerating the various strays that inevitably showed up, although he made the occasional snarky comment about living in a zoo (a comment not always directed at the pets). He patiently chauffeured his children and their friends to practices and sports meets, and attended their games, plays, meets, concerts, ballet recitals, and regularly went fishing and hunting with his son. When his father-in-law gifted the family with a rock polisher, he led the way collecting rocks wherever the family went. To this day, every Wade household has far too many rocks in it. He also dispensed strategic advice when his children attempted to prank each other, or their friends (and on rare occasions, their mother, although the less said about that the better).
During his years at Lockheed, Jack indulged his love of flying by obtaining his Private Pilot’s License, happily taking up family and friends in a rented Cessna, as a member of the LGE Flying Club for Lockheed employees.
He enjoyed anything to do with the space program, astronomy, and science fiction, and sat mesmerized in front of the television for the lunar landing in 1969. He was a die-hard fan of Star Trek: The Original Series, and the first three Star Wars movies. A true Hannibal native, Mark Twain was one of his favorite authors and he loved to tell tall tales about his dubious childhood exploits exploring the caves mentioned in “Tom Sawyer.” (His children were never sure how true these tales were, but they were certainly entertaining.)
He enjoyed photography and leaves a vast collection of slides to be viewed, as he stubbornly insisted on having slides made from the negatives instead of actual photographs, even long after the era when it was de rigueur to set up a projector and screen in the living room to a group of dazzled guests, and provide commentary.
Other loves included baseball, which for Jack began early, listening to the great Dizzy Dean call games for the St. Louis Cardinals. As an adult, he was fortunate to live in the Bay Area where two professional teams were within reasonable driving distance. He was an equal-opportunity enthusiast, although his support tended to depend on how well each team was doing. He coached Little League for many years, finally reached the pinnacle of coaching -- an undefeated season, whereupon he chose to retire, a decision likely facilitated by the (fortunate) demise of his “lucky” shoes, which he wore exclusively during the winning streak. He also ran for, and was elected to, the Campbell Unified School board, on which he served for eight years. During his time on the Board, he was able to help improve relationships with the City of Campbell and the Teachers’ Union, as well as put the district on solid academic and financial footing.
After a visit to Rome in 1984, Jack became an avid cook, although he never mastered the cleaning up part. Appreciation of Italian cuisine naturally led to an Italian-style appreciation of wine, and Jack typically cooked with one hand stirring the pot, and one hand on his wine glass. Upon his retirement from Lockheed, he and Joan moved to the Brooktrails community in Willits, “The Heart of the Redwoods,” where Jack served on the grand jury and helped start a museum called Roots of Motive Power. Dedicated to preserving the steam engines used in the early days of logging, the museum is now something to behold, with a dedicated train track and numerous steam engines for volunteers to tinker with. In addition to a golden spike in his honor on the track, there is a plaque on a redwood tree at the Brooktrails golf course commemorating a ball Jack lodged there in a way that defies physics.
He also fulfilled a long-held dream and purchased his own plane, flying happily for several years until finally grounded by the FAA for health reasons. He continued to pursue his interest in astronomy as he owned a telescope with a camera, and took wonderful pictures of the moon and planets (more slides!). His last trip to Missouri was in 2017 where, after proudly showing his hometown to his granddaughter, he gathered with family in Columbia to witness the total solar eclipse.
Like his golfing, Jack’s vision defied the laws of physics. During the years of cross-country moves, the children counted horses on either side of the road to offset the tedium and keep from squabbling. (Alas, in-car movies and computer games were decades in the future.) White horses were ten points each, every other horse was one point. At the end of the day the child with the most points won. Jack didn’t participate for points, but helpfully pointed out the horses the children might have missed. While staring forward and never turning his head, he would fling out his arm, point to one side, and shout, “White horse! Ten points!” Then a little while later, out came the other arm. “Two brown horses!” All while never taking his eyes off the road. His children were left with the uneasy impression that their father, like Superman, had X-ray vision, an impression that would inconveniently rear its head while they were committing some misdeed.
Years of working with jets had impaired Jack’s hearing, yet it also had mysterious qualities. One never said anything one did not want Jack to hear unless he was at quite a distance. Even then, he managed to interject, when he felt it was important, from way across the room, and he sure knew how to lower the volume on his hearing aids when he saw fit.
On his 85th birthday, Jack summed up the wisdom of a lifetime with the simple phrase, “Be kind.” On October 24th, at the San Francisco home of his daughter Judy, family and friends will gather to celebrate his life, and remember a man who was funny, smart, curious, irascible, stubborn (a true Missouri Mule!), and kind
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.