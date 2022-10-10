Iris Delores (Bruner) Frey, passed away on October 7, 2022, at the age of 93 at Life Care Center of Columbia, TN. Iris was born March 5, 1929, in Rocky, Oklahoma to Lola Mabel (Fortney) Bruner and Sidney Leslie Bruner, she was one of ten children.
Iris delighted in flowers and bird watching. She planted her first flower bed a child and never stopped gardening. She grew up in a large, loving family and continued to love cooking for large family dinners. She was a strong hard-working woman and enjoyed traveling with friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Delores (Ronal) Tester of Augusta, KS, DeLayne (Boyce) Wear of Columbia, TN, and Rebecca (Robert) Boyd of Ft., Lauderdale, FL; her grandchildren: Justin (Edie) Wear of Nashville, TN, Jeremey (Jill) Wear of Annapolis, MD, and Rachel Boyd of Casselberry FL; and her great-grandchildren: Peyton Wear and Henry Wear of Nashville, TN, and Beatrice Wear of Annapolis, MD. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Iris was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Frey; brothers: Richard, Robert, Eugene, Sidney, Donald, Ronald, and Raymond (twins); sisters: Marjorie (Bruner) Bizzell and Betty (Bruner) Snider.
Iris will be deeply missed by family and friends and all who knew her. She will be laid to eternal rest at Gibsonville Cemetery, Lynnville, TN. A graveside service is planned for Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to express appreciation of Life Care Center of Columbia. Memorials may be made to the Lynnville United Methodist Church, 1541 Main Street, Lynnville, TN 38472.
