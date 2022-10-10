Iris Delores (Bruner) Frey, passed away on October 7, 2022, at the age of 93 at Life Care Center of Columbia, TN. Iris was born March 5, 1929, in Rocky, Oklahoma to Lola Mabel (Fortney) Bruner and Sidney Leslie Bruner, she was one of ten children.

Iris delighted in flowers and bird watching. She planted her first flower bed a child and never stopped gardening. She grew up in a large, loving family and continued to love cooking for large family dinners. She was a strong hard-working woman and enjoyed traveling with friends and family.

