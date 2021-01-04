Hugh F. Fuller age 95 of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Carroll House in Carrollton, Missouri.
Hugh was the son of Ernest Stone and Martha Cassandra (Callaway) Fuller, born on July 6, 1925, in Sugar Tree Township, Carroll County, Missouri, the youngest of four boys, and as a youngster, spent most of his spare time playing softball.
He graduated from Carrollton High School where he was a quarterback and a kicker on the football team, and also ran track. During his high school days, he worked at a local grocery store and Evert’s Restaurant. Hugh enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and was a gunner on a PB-4Y Catalina during WWII. He attended the Kansas City Art Institute, Kansas City University (now UMKC), and the Kansas City Community College simultaneously. He received a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts Degree in commercial art from Kansas City Art Institute and a Bachelor’s Degree from Kansas City University in education. He taught at Central High School for a short period of time. Hugh married Nancy Lou Goodson on July 2, 1950, in Benton, Arkansas, after deciding to elope the day before. He gave her yellow roses on the day they wed with a card reading, “Thank you for marrying me.” He continued this tradition every anniversary, even after Nancy’s death in 2008. During his working career, he was a commercial artist for Standard Printing Company in Hannibal, Missouri. After their kids were grown and Standard went out of business, Hugh and Nancy moved to St. Louis and then Kansas City, where Hugh and his son, Bill began Fuller Marketing, Incorporated. They soon moved the business to Carrollton, Missouri, where it remained open and was one of the largest employers in town until 2013. Hugh spent a lot of time chatting and making friends with his employees and was loved by all of them. He and Nancy were members of the Carrollton Country Club and would enjoy dinner there every Friday night. After Nancy’s death, this tradition changed to Friday lunches with his son, Bill, daughter, Sandy, and granddaughter, Brooke, who all worked at Fuller Marketing Incorporated. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Carrollton, Missouri, where he was a Sunday school teacher, and head of ushers. Hugh enjoyed a wonderful life during which time, he touched many lives, recounted his life’s stories hundreds of times, watched John Wayne movies daily, listened to country music loudly, and never missed a chance to tell his loved ones how much he cared for them. Affectionately known as “Mr. Wonderful;” he was loved by all who knew him, and he made an immeasurable impact on the Carrollton community. Hugh coached little league flag football, baseball, and basketball.
Hugh’s legacy lives on through his children; he is survived by his son, William Fuller and wife Marybeth of Higginsville, Missouri, and Sandy Berghager and husband Mike of Carrollton, Missouri; four grandchildren, Will Fuller, Matt Fuller, Scott Phillips, Brooke Phillips and significant other, Nick Bell; and one great-grandson, Keaton Bell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy in December of 2008; one son, Mark Fuller; and three brothers.
A Graveside Service was held at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Carrollton, Missouri, with Pastor Jeremy Payne officiating.
Full Military Honors will be provided by Pence-Lovell-England Post #1773 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the United States Navy.
Hugh was an ardent supporter of H.E.L.P. Services, so it is only fitting for those who would like to make a memorial contribution; the family respectfully suggests they be made to H.E.L.P. Services. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.
