Howard R. Sederwall

Howard Russell Sederwall, 93, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:42 PM, Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday April 26,2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial with full military rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post # 55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate
Friends and Family are invited to Howard's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the funeral home.
Howard was born May 2, 1927, in New Canton, IL to Russell and Nellie Easley Sederwall.
He was married to Velma W. Fishback on December 17, 1977 in Jacksonville, IL. She survives.
Other survivors include 2 sons, Steve Sederwall and wife Carolyn of Capitan, New Mexico, Rod Sederwall and wife Diana of Camdenton, MO, two step children, Craig Arnold and wife LeaAnn of Naperville, IL, Sheri Tate and husband Bill of Hannibal, MO, 9 grandchildren, Krista Tate (Kevin), Jared Tate (Brandy), Andrew Arnold (Megan), Alex Arnold (Samantha), Jason Sederwall, Sean Sederwall (Stacy), Megan Haffron (Zachary), Dusty Humes (Bill), and Nina McInnes (Brett) and his brother in law, Verlin Fishback and wife Jean of Hillsboro, MO.
He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, Drew, Dawson, Lydia, Jaetyn, Traetyn, Brynn, Brooks, Hunter, Jarod, Skylar, Sterling, Israel, Dayton, and Ashlyn, 1 nephew, John Sederwall and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Sederwall and wife Fern, 2 infant brothers, and niece Bonnie Albertson.
Howard served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II.
A baker by trade, Howard began to learn his craft at the age of sixteen when he began working at Zimmerman's Bakery in Hannibal. While in the service Howard continued to bake for the US Army and eventually was stationed state side in Washington D.C. where he baked for many of the military's Generals and Colonels.
Upon returning to Hannibal after the service Howard rejoined Zimmerman's and eventually became the owner and operator of the Hannibal Landmark, the Pastry Box. Howard was famous for his cream horns, bear claws and cinnamon rolls among other tasty creations over the years. Generations of Hannibalians have enjoyed Howard's signature dressing with their Holiday meals.
Away from baking, Howard loved to be at home and outdoors. Whether tending to his enormous vegetable garden and flowers or raising an array of exotic birds, Howard simply enjoyed being outside. In his younger years Howard loved to hunt and fish. Howard also took pleasure in reliving his baseball coaching days when he coached his sons' team to a City League Championship. Country music, quiet morning's reading the newspaper or watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball with his wife Velma were some of Howard's cherished times. He always looked forward to times shared together with his family.
Howard was a Christian by faith and a former member and deacon of Lindell Avenue Christian Church.
Pallbearers will be John Sederwall, Krista Tate, Jared Tate, Andrew Arnold, Alex Arnold, Jason Sederwall, Sean Sederwall, Megan Haffron, and Dusty Humes.
Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren, Drew Tate, Dawson Tate, Lydia Majors, Jaetyn Tate, Traetyn Tate, Brynn Arnold, Brooks Arnold, Skylar Sederwall, Sterling Sederwall, Hunter Sederwall, Jarod Sederwall, Israel Keith, Dayton Sederwall and Ashlyn McInnes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or the Hannibal Nutrition Center.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com