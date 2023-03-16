Hope Lovett, 48, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:05 AM, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Hope's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, March 20, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no funeral services.
Hope was born August 8, 1974, in Hannibal, MO to Richard Conley and Bonnie Ray.
She was married to Tim Lovett on May 28, 2016, in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
In addition to her husband, other survivors include her five children: Kaelyn Henderson, Kendra Terrill (Todd), Chance Lovett, Chloe Lovett, and Connor Lovett; one sister, Marlena Leeders (Robert); two brothers, Darrell Darnell (Nikki), and Justin Ray and her two grandchildren, Zayn and Addilyn Terrill. Hope is also survived by her honorary sister, Bobbi Martin.
Hope was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Glenna Lovett.
Professionally, Hope was a dedicated Certified Nurse’s Assistant, Personal Care Technician, and caregiver at Beth Haven Nursing Home and later at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Away from work, Hope enjoyed getting pampered, she looked forward to her hair and nail appointments and visiting the tanning salon. Hope loved shoes and took pride in them always matching her scrubs at work. Hope was a sports fan. She liked watching her favorite teams and players, the St. Louis Cardinals, Yadier Molina, and the Kansas City Chiefs. A wonderful cook and homemaker, Hope made the best French toast and her macaroni and cheese was the best! Most of all, Hope loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She truly cherished the times she shared with her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
