Hope Lovett

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.