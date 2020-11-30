Hershell Paul White, 77, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, Mo.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Rev. Chris Combs will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Hershell’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
If you plan on attending the visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.
Hershell was born May 6, 1943, in Hannibal, Mo., to Francis and Edna Houser White. He was married to Cheryl Breshears on Aug. 3, 1985, in Slater, Mo. She preceded him in death in Jan 2014.
Survivors include his seven children, Robert White (Jennifer), daughters, Melissa White, Bethane Large (James), Stephanie Santa Maria, Sarah Walker, Katrina Evans (Austin), Hershell White, Jr. (Helga); one stepson, Bryan Stone; two brothers, Charles White (Sharon) and Arthur White (Mary); four sisters, Martha White, Libby Brinkley, Virginia Haden (John), and Oralee Foutes (Larry); one adopted baby sister, Tina Graham; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Hershell was preceded in death by his parents; son, Darrell White; daughter, Shelia Combs; grandson, Dustin White; granddaughter, Alexis Niffen; great granddaughter, Nova Marshall; two brothers, Claude White and Clifford “Wayne” White.
Professionally Hershell was an over the road truck driver and later drove a dump truck.
Hershell enjoyed horseback riding especially trail riding with his adopted wild mustang “Sugar”, and camping with family. Old westerns on TV, watching WWE Wrestling, and country music were all favorites of Hershell. Most of all Hershell loved spending time with his family and friends.
Hershell proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam.
Hershell was Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research or the American Cancer Society.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Culp, Robert Culp, Freddie Gamble, Mike Brooks, Jim Darnell and Kevin Todd, Jr.
