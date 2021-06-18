Herman N. McFall, Jr., age 33, of Palmyra, MO passed away at 5:17 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from injuries due to a motorcycle accident.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Michael Niffen will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park
Visitation celebrating Herman’s life will be held 10:00 to 11:00 am Tuesday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Herman was born on April 11, 1988, in Lake Arrowhead, CA the son of Herman and Penny (Ballard) McFall, Sr.
He was united in marriage to Nikkia McFall on January 20, 2021, in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include his wife, Nikkia McFall of Palmyra, MO; mother, Penny McFall of Hannibal, MO; mother-in-law, Penny Robinson of Hannibal, MO; son, Herman N. McFall, III of Wyoming; daughter, Madison McFall of Hannibal, MO; brothers, Daniel Ballard (Robbin) of Hannibal, MO, Marshall Jones of Hannibal, MO and Walter McFall of Hannibal, MO; sister, Cheyenne Jones (Doug McAtee) of Hannibal, MO; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Herman was preceded in death by father, Herman McFall, Sr., and two uncles, David Wilcutt and Joseph Wilcutt and nephew Jackson Ryan Teague.
Herman was part owner and operator of D&H Construction.
Away from work, Herman enjoyed doing what he was doing when he passed away, riding his motorcycle. Cars and listening to music were also the simple things Herman took pleasure in. His biggest love was his family and the time spent with them at gatherings and BBQ’S.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Ballard, Marshall Jones, Bryson Reading, William Billings, Chris Humphrey and Billy Sullivan
Honorary Pallbearers will be Baron Jones, Cody Phelps, Doug McAtee and Zack Teague.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Herman’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com