Henry L Smith, age 84, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:47 pm Monday, May 15, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Cremation Arrangements are being handled by Grand View Funeral Home. There will be no services.
Henry was born January 25, 1939, in Marion County, MO, to Charles and Vadia (Grunwalt) Smith. He was married to Edna Jane Tallman on February of 1957.
Survivors include one sister, Elizabeth Holden of St. Louis, MO; four children; Tina Sims (Brent) of Hannibal, MO, Bradly Gillis of Hannibal, MO, Dana Lugena (Missy) of Hannibal, MO, Pam Gillis of Hannibal, MO, and nine grandchildren.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Russel Smith and Roy Smith, and one sister Doris Hathaway.
During his lifetime Henry farmed for his father, was a truck driver, a roofer who remodeled, and he owned and operated several bars in the Monroe City area.
Henry loved both hunting and fishing throughout his lifetime. He especially enjoyed his many trips to North Dakota and bear hunting in the Smoky Mountains. Never one to be idle until his last couple of years, Henry was always on the go visiting friends, hunting or fishing.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
