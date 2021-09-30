Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.