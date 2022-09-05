Helen M. Hubb

Marie Hubb, age 76, passed away in Tucson, Ariz., at noon on July 27, 2022, with family by her side.
Helen was born in Hannibal, Mo., on Oct. 29, 1945, the daughter of William F. Hubb Jr., and Norma Helen Glascock Hubb.
She was a "Class of 1963" graduate of Hannibal High School. Helen went on to attend the University of Missouri- Columbia and subsequently studied Nursing at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo.
She then spent several years employed at the Diagnostic Clinic in Hannibal.
She moved to Tucson, AZ., in 1981, at the request of the family friends that owned an operated a photography studio in Hannibal, Mo.
Throughout her years in Tucson, Helen worked for multiple state and county agencies until she officially retired due to declining health.
Earlier on, Helen enjoyed cheering for the University od Arizona Wildcat basketball team as a season ticket holder. On most weekends, Helen could be found dancing and socializing at The Roundup. She had a strong passion for reading, liked playing bingo, and enjoyed going to the casino before her health declined as well.
In retirement, Helen enjoyed Facebooking with both people from the Hannibal and others she'd met throughout her life. She was a fan of cult classic movies and music from years past and her favorite band was The Dave Clark Five.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and close cousin, Gary Thomas, from Littleton, Colorado.
Helen is survived by her brother Terrey and wife Brenda, with whom she had daily phone conversations, and their beloved son Zachary J. Hubb. Also, an uncle, James R. Hubb of St. Louis, Mo., survives. She is also survived by several cousins, including Dale F. Glascock, with whom she had become very close over recent years. Honorable mention goes out to Kathryn Clow, who was a great friend to Helen throughout her life in Tucson.
A private service will be held at a later date.
