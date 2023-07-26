Helen ‘Jean’ Lish, 78, of Barry, Ill., died July 24, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Service will be July 28, at noon, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Interment will follow the service at Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Visitation will be July 28, from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Barry, Ill.
