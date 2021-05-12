Helen L. Utterback, 96, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:13 AM Monday, May 10, 2021 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside service and burial will be at 10 AM on Thursday, May 13,2021, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Reverend Stacie Williams will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Helen was born September 13, 1924, in Moberly, MO to Samuel O. Embree and Irene Newman Embree. She was married to George Utterback on February 11, 1945 in Hannibal, MO and he preceded her in death. She later married Gilbert Hines and he also preceded her in death.
Other survivors include 1 daughter, Crystal Creech (Robert) of Hannibal, MO; 3 sons Ronald Utterback (Leslie) of Columbia, MO; Larry Utterback (Connie) of Hannibal, MO; Eddie Utterback (Brooks) of Platesmouth, NE. 1 brother Dwight Embree (Jan) of Lathrop, MO and 1 sister, Shirley (Fletcher) Slushing of Moberly, MO. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and numerous of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Fay Herndon, Newman Embree, Dorothy Simpson, Florence Holder, Franklin Embree, Emma Mayo, and Samuel Embree Jr.
In her earlier years Helen worked as a bank clerk at Commerce Bank. She had a love for gardening and flowers and was a member of a Garden Flower Club. If she wasn’t enjoying God’s beauty outdoors on her farm, you could find her quilting and crocheting. She also enjoyed playing church hymnals on her organ and piano.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arch United Methodist Church in Hannibal, MO.
