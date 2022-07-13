Helen L. Long

Helen Louise (Combs) Long, age 99, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:25 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, July 15, 2022 at First United Methodist Church. Pastor Kim Parker will officiate. Burial will be in the Wellsville Cemetery in Wellsville, MO.
Visitation celebrating Helen's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at First United Methodist Church.
The family is being served by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel in Hannibal, MO.
Helen was born on April 14, 1923, in St. Louis County, Missouri the daughter of Edward L. and Katherine (Bopp) Combs.
She was united in marriage to Carroll "Mack" Long on May 4, 1946 in St. Louis, MO. They had two children; Ruth and David. They started out in Bowling Green, MO went to Palmyra, MO then Bethany, MO and in 1972 moved to Hannibal, MO.
Before being married, Helen worked at the Mercantile Bank in St. Louis and after being married, she worked at the bank owned by Senator Edward Long, which is now known as the Community State Bank in Bowling Green, MO.
Survivors include her children; Ruth Hammontree ( Dale) of Elsberry, MO and David Long (Donna) of Cartersville, GA; grandchildren; Jason Hammontree (Jen) of Manchester, MO, Shawna Hammontree of Winfield, MO, step grandchildren: Tim Solovikos, Scott Wise (Alison) and Colleen Lavender, great-grandson, Brayden Hammontree of Troy, MO and ten step great grandchildren.
Also surviving are two nephews; Art Combs (Suzi), Robert Combs (Judy), niece; Beverly Dauster (Doug) and several other nieces and nephews, two special friends; Donna Sutterberg and Laverne See.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years; Carroll "Mack" Long, parents, step mother; Clara Combs; five brothers; Edward L. Combs, Jr., Jim Combs, William Combs, George Seringer and Joe Combs. sister; Frances Combs and special friends; Larry Rowe, Paul and Peggy Guptill.
Helen was a homemaker. She loved to read, sew, write poetry, cook and bake for family and tend to her flowers and garden. Helen worked at Mark Twain Diorama for many years. She also volunteered in the gift shop at Hannibal Regional Hospital. For thirty years, she volunteered at Douglas Community Services Senior Corp.
Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church for fifty years where she served as Sunday School teacher, Food Pantry volunteer, and held many offices in the United Methodist Women's group and church.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Combs, Brayden Hammontree, Art Combs, Jason Hammontree and Doug Dauster.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Helen's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
