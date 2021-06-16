Helen K. Lewellen

Helen Katherine Lewellen, 95, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:00 PM, Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 18, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Steve Barker and Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Barkley Cemetery in New London, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Helen's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday, June 18, 2021, at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Helen was born October 10, 1925, in Hannibal, Missouri to Paul J. Freiling and Mary Rannenberg Freiling.
She was married to John Kirtley "Kirt" Lewellen on September 15, 1946 in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2005.
Survivors include 4 Children, Johnita K. Robertson (Jim), of Hannibal, Missouri, Paul D. Lewellen, of Hannibal, Missouri, Debra J. Stith (Denton), of Hannibal, Missouri, and John K. Lewellen II (Shelly), of Lake Ozark, Missouri, 6 Grandchildren, Dr. Rob Robertson, Josh Robertson (Janene), Bret D. Lewellen, Jackie Handy (Kevin), Trey Lewellen (Jen), and Bryclen Lewellen (Mandy). She is also survived by several Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her Parents, 2 Grandsons, Kirt Handy and Nicholas R. Lewellen, 1 Brother, Paul E. Freiling and 1 Sister, Dorothy Beaver.
Helen was a homemaker. She loved to entertain friends and family at her home. A wonderful cook, Helen’s macaroni and cheese and oyster dressing were family favorites. Summers camping on the bay or boating on the Mississippi with family were cherished memories. Shopping at “The Famous” for a new outfit, dancing with Kirt at the Moose Lodge and the color red were a few of Helen’s favorites. Most of all, Helen cherished her family and friends and she always looked forward to the moments they shared.
Helen was a longtime faithful member of the First Christian Church of Hannibal, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Lewellen's grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church.
