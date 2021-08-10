New London, Mo. Helen Jo Ebers Aug 10, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen Jo Ebers, 65, of New London, Mo., died Aug. 9, 2021, at her home. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Smith Helen Jo Ebers Chapel Arrangement Hannibal Mo. Recommended for you Trending Now Center man dies in Ralls County crash Elizabeth N. Brown Show Me HH Farms to host a sunflower event on Saturday Accidental cash donation found at Goodwill Jellystone Park and Blackjack Marina open after storm repairs Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView