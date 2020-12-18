Helen “Arlene” Baker, 80, of Palmyra, passed away at 7:00 AM Friday, December 18, 2020 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Mo.
Friends and Family are invited to Arlene’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Monday December 28, 2020 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo.
A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM Monday December 28, 2020 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Pastor Dewayne Larenson will officiate. Burial will be at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Philadelphia, Mo.
Arlene was born March 26, 1940, to Merle E. and Mary Wilson Hess. She was married to Harold A. Baker Sr. on June 21, 1957 in Hannibal, Mo. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2006.
Survivors include her children, William E. Baker of Ewing, Mo., Harold and Julie Baker of Nelsonville, Mo., Kelly Jane Whitehead of Pearl River, La., Marvin Lee Baker of Ewing, Mo.; grandchildren Melissa Baker, Joseph Baker, Sawyer Baker, Amanda Whitehead, and James Whitehead; great grandchildren Austin Crane, Abrianna, Jackson, and Brooklyn Baker, and Lillyana Baker; great-great grandchild Melody Pryor.
Arlene was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, one brother Marvin Eugene Hess, one sister Judith Todd.
Professionally Arlene worked for Motorola, Diemakers in Monroe City, and drove a school bus for Lewis County C-1 school district for many years.
Arlene liked to stay busy by working on the farm, gardening and working on crafts. As a homemaker, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that her family will miss very much.
She attended Bethany Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.