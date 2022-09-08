Heila K. Caldwell

Heila Katrina Caldwell. 74. of Monroe City, Mo., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Monroe City Manor in Monroe City, Missouri.
Heila Katrina Caldwell. 74. of Monroe City, Mo., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Monroe City Manor in Monroe City, Missouri.
She was born January 2, 1948, in Hannibal Missouri the daughter of Stephen J. and Elaine (Shaver) Wojick.
Heila Married Richard W. Caldwell of Monroe City on December 27, 1997.
She was a very kind and gentle soul who loved being outside and enjoying the nice weather gardening when possible. She also loved to spend time reading her favorite books. Her favorite thing in the entire world was spending time with her close family and friends and her grandchildren who she was so very proud of.
Heila is survived by her loving husband, a son James Fugate (Brandy) of Center, Missouri. Three daughters Tammy Allen (Wendell) of Hannibal, Missouri, Patty Gibbons (Ed) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Sheila Buckman (Dana) of Stoutsville, Missouri. Two brothers Mike Wojick (Brenda) of Hannibal, Missouri and Mark Holt of Texas. Three sisters Debbie Ruhl (Tom) of Hannibal, Missouri, Kimberly Lewallen (Mel) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Donna Jacobs (Johnny) of Oklahoma. Heila Also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She is proceeded by her parents, her stepfather William Zarick, and two infant granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1 PM at Garner Funeral Home & Chapel in Monroe City, Missouri. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 6pm~8pm also at Garner Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11am at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Ruhl, Mike Wojick, Mel Lewellen, Wendall Ray Allen, Dana Buckman, Mat Robinson and Wendall Raymond Allen.
In lieu of Helia donations can be made to Community Loving Care Hospice.
