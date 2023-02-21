Harvey Dale Harrison

Harvey Dale Harrison, age 77, of Camdenton, MO formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:54 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church. Pastor Greg Carr and Pastor Jack Emmite will officiate. Burial will be in the Antioch Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.