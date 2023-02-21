Harvey Dale Harrison, age 77, of Camdenton, MO formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:54 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church. Pastor Greg Carr and Pastor Jack Emmite will officiate. Burial will be in the Antioch Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Harvey's life will be held 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday February 23, 2023, at the Antioch Baptist Church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Harvey was born on June 4, 1945, in New Canton, IL the son of Harvey and Bessie (Mixer) Harrison.
He was united in marriage to Joyce Silver on April 18, 1964, at Antioch Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Joyce Harrison of Camdenton, MO; four daughters, Pamela Carr (Greg) of Elizabeth City, NC, Jill McDonough (Kevin) of O'Fallon, MO, Jennifer Phillips (Tim) of Buffalo, MO and Jessica Chaney (Mark) of Macks Creek, MO; grandchildren, Harrison McDonough, Christian McDonough, Justus McDonough, Brookelyn McDonough, Levi Phillips, Grace Phillips, Owen Phillips, Victoria Carr, Archer Chaney and Sawyer Chaney; one great grandchild on the way and three sisters, Mary Schulz, Linda House (Barry), Rosette Lister (John), brother, Harry Harrison (Roberta).
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by two brothers, George Harrison and Jerry Harrison: three sisters, Brenda Borrowman, Paula Billings and Shirley Sturtevant and an infant grandson, Jacob Dale Phillips.
Harvey graduated from West Pike High School in 1963.
Harvey previously worked for Koeller Farms, Quincy Soybean and Charles O'laughlin Quarries before working at Continental Cement. He worked there for over 30 years and worked his way up to supervisor. He retired in 2010 and later moved to the Lake of the Ozarks in 2019. Harvey enjoyed farming and was a very talented woodworker. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening with his wife. Harvey was known to be a family man and his biggest love was spending time with his family.
Harvey was a member of First Baptist Church of Camdenton and former member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and sexton of Antioch Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Harrison McDonough, Jim Frame, Alan Sims, Tim Phillips, Mark Chaney and Kevin McDonough.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Kenny Linnenburger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Regional Hospice Camdenton, MO, Antioch Cemetery or The American Cancer Society, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
