Harvey Dale Harrison, 77, of Camdenton, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, died February 18, 2023, at his home. Services will be at 10 a.m., February 24, at the Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., February 23, at the Antioch Baptist Church. The Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
