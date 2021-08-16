Harry T. Bates

Harry Thomas Bates, 79, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:04 PM Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Sister Tammy Closser will officiate.
Burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Harry’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Harry was born January 8, 1942, in Hannibal, Missouri to Johnny Bates and June Rouse Bates. He was lovingly raised by Gracie Bates. He was married to Barbara Bates on July 26, 1958 in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his 3 children, Harry William Bates (Patty) of Florida, Richard Ira Bates of Hannibal, Missouri and Matthew Thomas Bates (Angela) of Hannibal, Missouri, 1 brother, David Bates, 4 sisters, Darlene Quick Little of Hannibal, Missouri, Linda Culp (Gary) of Hannibal, Missouri, Diane Honeycutt (Albert) of Philadelphia, Missouri and Gloria Light (Bob) of Center, Missouri, 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Red Bates and Efy Bates, and 2 sisters, JoAnn Davis and Ethel Frericks.
Harry worked professionally as a welder at American Cyanamid for 30 years. He enjoyed spending his free time with his horses, especially Buck, his favorite Quarter Horse. Fishing and cutting grass were relaxing past times for Harry. When he wasn’t working around the house, Harry would kick up his heels, line dancing. Country was his choice of music and he loved a good John Wayne or Matt Dillon western. Harry cherished his family and will be missed dearly.
Pallbearers will be Harry Bates, Richard Bates, Matthew Bates, Rikki Bates, Jared Bates and Noah Bates.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harry’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.